Editor's letter June 2018

The unrated debate returns in a busy month for brokers

What a month it has been. Thanks to what I like to call ‘Christmas for brokers’ – aka the Biba conference – it has been a whirlwind for brokers, insurers and journalists alike.

The Insurance Age team has been kept very busy with the Alpha collapse, Aviva pulling GRP’s agency, Amazon coming into the market and continued acquisitions and MBO activity.

Our top story was the failure of unrated Danish provider Alpha Insurance.

Ashwin Mistry weighed in with his opinion on the matter and pulls no punches.

To my mind brokers are there to serve their clients. I’m not sure leaving customers, like the taxi drivers who ended up uninsured when Alpha went bankrupt, without the cover they need to earn a living is working in their best interests. Nor is recommending a provider that could go pop at any time.

But then, on the other hand, what are brokers supposed to do if the market they cover is only insurable at an affordable price by going down the unrated route? Experts consider these questions in the analysis piece.

What are brokers supposed to do if the market they cover is only insurable at an affordable price by going down the unrated route?

Plus, among other articles, we have a discussion on commission, the Acturis stats, interviews and an insightful in-depth on cyber. The piece highlights the fact that if you’re not up-to-speed with cyber you need to be.

Enjoy the issue and have a prosperous June.