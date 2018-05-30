PIB Group buys Lincsafe

The Lincolnshire-based firm is a health and safety specialist and is consolidator’s 15th deal since it started buying in 2016.

Market Rasen-based Lincsafe has been bought by PIB Group for an undisclosed sum.

The health and safety specialist is PIB’s 15th deal since it began buying in February 2016.

The business will continue trading as Lincsafe but become part of PIB’s newly formed risk management division which merged Ford Risk Management and Sigerson Associates in February this year.

Lincsafe founder John Lacey will remain with the business following completion of the deal.

Experience

Brendan McManus, CEO for PIB Group, commented: “The business has been established in the health and safety sector for 25 years and their specialist skills and experience are a great addition to our growing risk management division.

“We have around 30 consultants representing a wide range of risk management services that we can provide to our clients. We fully intend on investing more over the next 12 months.”

According to PIB, Lincsafe was formed in 1993 to provide a specialist health and safety advisory service from large blue chip national companies to small local businesses primarily within the construction sector.

Training

PIB detailed that over the years it has developed to provide a nationwide health and safety management service and training to clients throughout the UK and Ireland, as well as a number of overseas projects.

Lacey commented: “We will continue to enjoy serving our clients across the UK for their health and safety needs, however, the opportunity to become part of a wider group and access further resources and investment is very exciting.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the PIB Risk Management team to further broaden their services and start exploring opportunities and synergies.”

Most recently PIB bought Halifax broker Wilby. That deal followed acquiring Lorica Insurance Brokers and Citynet Insurance Brokers in March this year and December last year respectively.

