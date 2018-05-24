Aviva pulls agency with GRP

Insurer had already split from two GRP-owned brokers.

Aviva has ended its relationship with Global Risk Partners (GRP), Insurance Age can reveal.

Aviva declined to comment.

GRP could not be reached for comment.

According to multiple market sources the move has been taken just weeks after the provider split with GRP-owned Alan & Thomas.

GRP took a majority stake in Poole-headquartered Alan & Thomas at the start of November 2017. At the time the broker wrote £30m of GWP annually.

Aviva also previously cancelled its agency with GRP-owned Marshall Wooldridge in May 2017 which GRP had bought in September 2016 and at the time it controlled over £20m of gross written premium (GWP).

One broker who was aware of discussions between GRP and Aviva but did not want to be named told Insurance Age that there was “no love between the two organisations at all”.

Reputation

However they noted that the provider’s stance when it had split with Alan & Thomas and Marshall Wooldridge had come with benefits for its reputation.

“That has worked really well for them as other small brokers respected them for it and can see they are backing the smaller, regional broker who has the client at the centre of the model.”

The source noted that GRP will no longer be able to say it covers the whole of the market.

“When the client says I want to renew my policy with Aviva the GRP-broker will have to go ‘I can’t offer you Aviva’ and the client will say ‘why not?’”

Approach

The approach by Aviva may be seen as an extreme position to take however the broker predicted that it would be a one-off and wasn’t about the consolidator model.

But they warned: “They [Aviva] will stick to their principles.”

However, another market source had a different opinion on proceedings.

While Aviva has stayed silent on the matter, the source argued that they took all claims from any big insurer about championing the independent regional broker “with a huge pinch of salt”.

“It is a self-serving strategy, geared to preserving their book at low commissions - thus depressing the value of the very businesses they claim to support,” they argued flagging that direct arms undermined the intermediary segment.

The source described Aviva as having “form” when it came to business with GRP.

“I’m not surprised by their [Aviva’s] behaviour and I expect that GRP won’t be surprised either and will have arrangements in place with their other partners to protect clients’ interests.”

Process

Ashwin Mistry, chairman of BHIB said he was not aware of the latest development.

However he explained how the process was likely to work.

In his view there would be an agreed date when GRP cannot place any new business.

“And then from a later date they [Aviva] will no longer take renewals, but Aviva would give policyholders some time to adjust.

“Then it’s up to the brokers to explain to policyholders that they no longer deal with Aviva and suggest alternative markets.”

According to its most recent financial results GRP controlled total GWP of £550m in 2017.

The companies it has bought include Higos, Green Insurance Group, Anglo-Hibernian Bloodstock Insurance Services, Alan & Thomas, County Group, Country & Commercial Insurance Services, Camberford Law and Thomas Sagar Insurances.

