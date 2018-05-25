Video: GDPR – Future proofing your business: Don’t panic!

In the culmination of the three part series the specialists run through what to do in the coming days, weeks, months and years now that GDPR is in place.

The final countdown is over and GDPR is now in force. Cheryl Martin, partner in the insurance advisory cyber and GDPR practice at EY and Branko Bjelobaba, founder of consultancy firm Branko Limited explain why the 25 May 2018 does not represent the end of work around the new regulations.

The professionals set out the records and evidence that brokers should keep to make sure they can prove they have stayed on the right side of the new law.

Under the new law the highest possible fines have risen from £500,000 to up to €20m [£17.6m] or 4% of global turnover.

Fines

Along with giving their views on training and data audits Martin and Bjelobaba share their thoughts on fines and breaches.

They set out the timelines for reporting breaches to the Information Commissioner’s Office, logging issues internally and updating partners in the supply chain.

But the key message is “don’t panic”. Watch as our experts detail how with the right due diligence it should not be costing brokers hours and hours and £1,000s to stay GDPR compliant.

