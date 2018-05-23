Coversure backers Livingbridge “not done” with insurance investments

PE firm met with 30 brokers before partnering with Bob Darling and management team

Private equity (PE) company Livingbridge is looking to pursue more deals in the insurance sector.

Speaking exclusively to Insurance Age, Xavier Woodward, partner in the investment team, confirmed they had met with 30 brokers before deciding to back Coversure’s recent management buyout by CEO Bob Darling and team.

“This is a big market with lots of players and while we are not looking for another Coversure immediately we are definitely not done in the insurance sector,” he commented.

“We are in the shop window as a potential investor.”

The mid-market PE company largely invests on behalf of institutional clients such as American pension funds writing cheques from £1m to £70m.

It has been around for over 20 years investing in over 100 businesses across the financial services, business services, consumer, technology, media and telecommunications sectors. Meeting with up to 300 businesses a year it has a broad canvas of opportunities by industries and by size.

“At the very small end that money is typically invested into a business as development capital,” Woodward continued.

“In the insurance world if we wrote a cheque of £1m-3m it is more likely to be something a bit techy in the InsurTech space.”

While declining to say just how much Livingbridge invested in taking its majority stake, according to him the next investment could be larger than Coversure.

“There is clearly a really big universe of businesses in the UK insurance market lots of which look nothing like Coversure. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Livingbridge made another insurance investment in the next 12-24 months.”

Buying a software house though at those figures does not appear to be part of the immediate equation.

While familiar with the likes of Acturis, SSP and Open GI – the latter certainly being up for sale – Woodward refused to comment on any individual potential deals.

“There are lots of people doing lots of interesting things in the market,” he summed up.