Ataraxia takes stake in Whitefield Insurance Services

The deal sees Stephen Hopwood take the reins at the Ramsbottom-based broker as Steven Foster exits.

Ataraxia Broking has invested an undisclosed sum into Lancashire-based Whitefield Insurance Services to facilitate a management restructure.

The funder told Insurance Age that business was jointly owned by Steven Foster and Stephen Hopwood, and they were looking for options to allow Foster’s exit from the business, both as a director and shareholder.

According to the investor a full sale to a buyer was not the solution Foster or Hopwood were looking for.

Solo

Ataraxia said in a statement: “Stephen Hopwood wished to take the business forward on a solo basis, and was looking for a business partner to help facilitate the funding and restructure.

“The deal completed on 18th May, for an undisclosed amount, and sees Steven Foster exiting the business, and Stephen Hopwood increase to a majority shareholding. He takes control of the company, with Ataraxia as a minor investor, supporting the business as a silent partner.”

Growth

Whitefield, which offers commercial and personal lines insurance, now plans to focus on growth and service an expanding client base.

Adam Boakes, MD of Ataraxia stated: “We are delighted to add Whitefield to our growing portfolio of investments in the North West.”

Most recently Ataraxia invested in Hampshire broker Glowsure to help it make local acquisitions.

It also works with Marsh Networks to help its brokers with equity release. However, the Whitefield deal was not part of this arrangement.

In August 2017 Ataraxia also funded a management buyout for broker EIC Insurance Services, again, a deal designed to help the business make acquisitions.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.