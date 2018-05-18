Podcast: The top five stories of the week
Insurance Age's editor and reporter share their thoughts on Biba 2018 and a strong week for puns in headlines.
Siân Barton and Emmanuel Kenning share their thoughts on what the audience has been reading about.
Use the link to hear their views.
You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.
Top five stories in the week commencing 14 May 2018:
1) Ex-broker jailed for ghost broking and fraud
2) Marshmallow toasts Marsh in dispute over name
3) Coversure management completes MBO
4) Peter Cullum rolls with Oasis deal
5) Brightside in multi-million pound six-year deal with Close Brothers Premium Finance
