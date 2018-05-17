BIBA 2018: FCA pledges “perennial” client money focus

The regulator spoke at a panel session on how customers are at the heart of the broker business at the Biba conference.

The Financial Conduct Authority advised that oversight of how brokers handle client money is a continual focus at a seminar exploring ‘Customers – at the heart of our business’.

The session at the Biba 2018 conference examined the latest customer issues from the perspective of the FCA, the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), and the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Asked if how brokers handle client money was a concern following One Call’s recent fine, Keith Jackson, director of GI and protection at the FCA, told delegates: “It is one of our hardy perennials.

“We see good examples and bad examples. It is an area of ongoing focus.”

The session, chaired by Natasha Kaplinsky, also featured; Mark Neale, CEO of the FSCS, Caroline Mitchell, lead ombudsman at the FOS and broker Paul Anscombe, CEO of James Hallam.

Neale noted that he had been impressed by how brokers and Biba worked together to help customers when insurers collapsed.

Consolidation

Anscombe highlighted concern around how consolidation was affecting customer service.

He commented: “I do not want to see a reduction in broker numbers. Where are the new advice-led brokers?”

Mitchell discussed the type of complaints the ombudsman receives. Excluding PPI she stated that 11% of those leftover are insurance related and for the most part are about claims.

When dealing with claims for customers Anscombe insisted that brokers can add real value.

“A specialist can add value during a claim and be a big part of the claims process.

He added: “For most claims the first port of call is the broker.”

Looking ahead Jackson advised that he wanted the FCA to engage more with smaller firms in order to learn more about how best to regulate them.

He stated: “We regulate many firms and there is larger engagement with the bigger firms which creates bias.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.