Gallagher's Risk Services deal first in strong pipeline

The deal is Gallagher’s first buy since it completed the integration process of Oval, Giles and Oamps.

Michael Rea, Gallagher’s UK retail CEO, has described its buy of Risk Services as the “template” for future UK deals.

He commented: “Risk Services is exactly the sort of profile we are looking for.

“If you think about Gallagher from a retail perspective our branch network runs through the whole spine of the UK.”

He continued: “What we are looking for is complementary businesses and it [Risk Services] fitted in geographically and in terms of the client book.”

GWP

Rea explained that Risk Services has GWP of between £10 - £20m and advised that Gallagher would not be looking to relocate the Chester based business or make any staff redundant.

“When they looked at Gallagher they saw a very good home with a bright future in terms of the team and their clients,” he stated.

He positioned Gallagher to compete with PIB, GRP, Aston Scott and Broker Network in terms of targets and commented: “We have a strong pipeline of regional community-based brokers and we are having a number of exclusive talks.”

Rea revealed to Insurance Age last month that the broker was keen to buy again and reiterated his points that Gallagher is a good home because it is not private equity backed.

He concluded: “The first deal is always a good sign to the market that we are back in buying. It is nice to get back into the M&A space.”

