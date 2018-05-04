Insurance Age

Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
Emmanuel Kenning and Ida Axling review the top articles as clicked on by brokers.

Insurance Age’s reporter shares his thoughts on Zurich's latest restructure while senior reporter Ida reveals what it was like interviewing Rob Worrell.

Use the link above to hear their views and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top five stories in the week commencing 30 April 2018:

1) Profile of Rob Worrell, CEO of insurance broking at Ardonagh Group

2) No redundancy target amid Zurich’s major underwriting restructure

3) Ian McManus leaves Aon

4) Ex-Sterling owner Nicholas Cooper launches HNW renovation MGA

5) News analysis: Amanda Blanc an “unbelievable gain for Zurich”

