Podcast: The top five stories of the week
Emmanuel Kenning and Ida Axling review the top articles as clicked on by brokers.
Insurance Age’s reporter shares his thoughts on Zurich's latest restructure while senior reporter Ida reveals what it was like interviewing Rob Worrell.
Top five stories in the week commencing 30 April 2018:
1) Profile of Rob Worrell, CEO of insurance broking at Ardonagh Group
2) No redundancy target amid Zurich’s major underwriting restructure
4) Ex-Sterling owner Nicholas Cooper launches HNW renovation MGA
5) News analysis: Amanda Blanc an “unbelievable gain for Zurich”
