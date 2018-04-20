One Indemnity adds legal indemnities cover to portfolio

Division is part of One Broker group.

One Indemnity, part of the One Broker group, has expanded its range of products with legal indemnities insurance.

The Norwich-headquartered business listed that the new offering was aimed at conveyancing solicitors.

It detailed that the most common policies transacted and packaged together by insurers include absence of easement, covenants, searches, planning permission, building regulations and chancel repair.

Wholesale

As with previous releases from the group, such as for its building warranty scheme for property developers as well as rights to light and personal guarantee insurance, the product will be wholesaled to brokers and sold directly to commercial clients.

James Skilleter, scheme manager of One Indemnity, said: “Our covers are issued by familiar A rated insurers who have strong financial security and give the client confidence they are purchasing products from insurers who have been providing legal indemnity insurance for a long time.”

