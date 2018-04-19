Video: York regional review - part one
Brokers tell all about the competitive market in the city and how the floods affected the insurance market.
In our first video exploring York, Insurance Age editor, Siân Barton, meets the brokers who discuss local competition and the impact of recent flooding.
Catch up with the full regional review here.
