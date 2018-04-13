Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 13 April 2018

quiz-question-mark-cards
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

It's Friday 13th today - will your luck in our quiz be bad or good?

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

Need a hint? Try our clues:

The deal was for an undisclosed sum

Weil is leaving to take a role outside of insurance

Axa will underwrite for the broker

It is the first deal for Jelf since it was bought by Marsh

The new sponsor will take over from 1 July

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: RENEWAL TRANSPARENCY FAILINGS

Most read

  1. Jelf to buy Clark Thomson
  2. Howden and Barbican pursued following Gable collapse
  3. FCA to look at dual pricing
  4. Ghost broker jailed for 3 years and 8 months
  5. Wilby looks to future following PIB deal
  6. Phil Barton hails Clark Thomson buy as the "perfect deal"
  7. GRP buys Thomas Sagar Insurances

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: