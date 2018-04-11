Broking success: Graham Coates, chief operating officer, Hamilton Fraser

Selling service: Hamilton Fraser has succeeded in several sectors, from Botox to buy-to-let and deposit schemes, and there will always be a place for broking, chief operating officer Graham Coates tells Insurance Age

▶ What is the history of the firm?

It was set up in 1996 by Simon Fox [who has since left but is still a shareholder] and CEO Eddie Hooker. Eddie had worked as a scheme underwriter and Simon as a salesman for a local broker in North London. When they started they did a bit of everything but mainly buy-to-let where they had connections. Back then not many underwriters liked the look of buy-to-let and it was a niche product. They made contact with various landlord associations selling a specialist cover.

These days buy-to-let is a commodity product. We brand it as Total Landlord Insurance. It is mostly sold online and we have about 15,000 policies.

▶ How did the company evolve?

Two or three years later Eddie bumped into his neighbour, a doctor, at a party. The neighbour had been to the US and found out about Botox and thought it would sell loads but said ‘I can’t get anyone to insure me to inject it into people’.

Eddie eventually found an underwriter in Lloyd’s. Nobody else was doing the insurance so Hamilton Fraser was the go to company for anybody getting on the Botox bandwagon.

We are still the biggest broker and have about 70% of the market, about 6,500 practitioners.

We went from being a medium fish in the big pond of broking to being a big fish in a huge pond of tenancy deposits

▶ And beyond Botox?

We are in the aesthetic cosmetic medical malpractice market. This is elective procedures.

We are currently growing at 20% a year organically. It is still very much around relationships rather than online. We run workshops, education seminars and sponsor training courses.

There are lots of associations. We deal with the British Association of Hair Restoration Surgery, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, the British Association of Cosmetic Nurses.

▶ Any more arms to the business?

We operate government licensed tenancy deposit schemes in England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Jersey. It is the biggest single part of the business, trading as MyDeposits.

The game changer was 2007 when we won the first contract – MyDeposits are one of only three registered schemes in the UK.

We went from being a medium fish in the big pond of broking to being a big fish in a huge pond of tenancy deposits. We insure over £1bn of deposits under the scheme and hold around £80m in deposit monies.

▶ How does it work?

Since 2007 if a landlord takes a deposit from a tenant they have to either lodge it in full (custodial) or insure it with one of the three schemes. We offer both approaches in our membership scheme MyDeposits. Custodial is free for the landlord. For the insurance-backed approach we buy the insurance cover. Landlords then pay a subscription to us and are effectively buying a guarantee for their tenants that, at the end of the tenancy, whatever deposit money is due to be returned will be there. If the landlord or letting agent are in default the insured guarantee will cover the loss of the deposit.

We deal with about 150,000 landlords in the UK.

▶ Is there anything that brings these strands together?

The whole ethos of the business is about improving the sectors, delivering education and improving standards.

Last year we bought a law firm and are now regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority. We have five practicing solicitors on the book mainly focused on the rented sector.

Effectively we are in two sectors, private rental and cosmetic. Rather than just selling people insurance the ethos is that we are a provider of legal and financial services and expert advice and fulfilment.

We are known for being a service provider to those sectors rather than someone who just sells an insurance scheme.

▶ How much of Hamilton Fraser is traditional insurance broking?

In terms of fee and commission income about one third. Of our 200 people about 45 are in insurance.

▶ What about cross selling?

We can do high net worth. We have a few bigger commercial clients for historical reasons but we are not looking for them. We stick to the things we know. The trouble for a lot of brokers is that they get deflected and become jack of all trades and master of none and lose focus.

We have enough data and contacts to keep us busy on cross selling forever and a day. Letting agents have an office and will need professional indemnity. We do anything that pertains to the business of our two sectors.

▶ Which insurers do you deal with?

Our primary insurers are Hiscox for cosmetics, Allianz for property; and for the rest we use a mixture of RSA and Ark Legal.

What we are looking for are flexible partners who buy into our idea. It is people who get what we do. It is very niche. If their underlying service is solid, responsive and flexible, then life is good.

▶ How did you come into insurance?

I started at the Royal as a graduate trainee, then I went to Provincial who were bought by UAP who were in turn bought by Axa.

When I left Axa in 2001 I went into teaching for a while. At the end of 2002 I got a call from Stuart Reid and joined him at Stuart Alexander.

Axa bought us and Layton Blackham and Smart & Cook to create Bluefin in 2007. That was during the peak consolidation time.

After I left Bluefin in 2011 I did consultancy work with Aviva and with Jelf and one or two others.

▶ When did you join Hamilton Fraser?

About three years ago. It was growing very quickly and had acquired all these bits. It was the classic business with lots of opportunities but was not necessarily making the most of them.

It was a short-term general management consultancy role – to go in, look at the governance, capability and competence of the directors, structure, cross selling and so forth.

I put together a plan and Eddie said ‘I quite like what you’re telling me, do you want to come and do it?’.

▶ What has kept you in insurance?

Dealing with people and relationships. At the Royal I was an inspector. It was sales and agency development. About one third of my book was out and about meeting brokers. About two thirds was direct like garages, large estates, bank managers and accountants.

I was never a back office person. I tended to be either on sales business development or running a branch.

The great thing about broking is that everything is more immediate. It is about having contact with clients and providing a service and seeing the impact

▶ And broking?

The great thing about broking is that everything is more immediate. It is about having contact with clients and providing a service and seeing the impact. You have to provide the service that you promise.

In a smaller business you see the impact of what you do. You can put a plan together and do it and know within a short time if you have succeeded.

You see who has done what and sometimes you’ll get it wrong but you can learn from that and move on. In big organisations you just tend to get bogged down.

▶ Is there a future for broking?

Insurance is a good career. It has evolved like most industries. There will always be a place for broking if companies adapt. I’m still learning every day.