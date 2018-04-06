Podcast: The top five stories of the week
Ida Axling and Emmanuel Kenning look behind the headlines.
After an action packed week of news Insurance Age's senior reporter and reporter discuss the FCA hitting out on renewal premium transparency and Amanda Blanc's move from Axa to Zurich.
Use the link to hear their views and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.
Top five stories in the week commencing 2 April 2018:
1) FCA goes on the attack against "unacceptable" renewal failings
2) Amanda Blanc leaves Axa for Zurich
4) Amanda Blanc “a big loss to Axa and unbelievable gain for Zurich”
5) Gallagher poised to replace Aviva as Premiership Rugby title sponsor
