Insurance Age

Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Ida Axling and Emmanuel Kenning look behind the headlines.

After an action packed week of news Insurance Age's senior reporter and reporter discuss the FCA hitting out on renewal premium transparency and Amanda Blanc's move from Axa to Zurich.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top five stories in the week commencing 2 April 2018:

1) FCA goes on the attack against "unacceptable" renewal failings

2) Amanda Blanc leaves Axa for Zurich

3) PIB Group buys Wilby

4) Amanda Blanc “a big loss to Axa and unbelievable gain for Zurich”

5) Gallagher poised to replace Aviva as Premiership Rugby title sponsor

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Top 5 News Podcast

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: RENEWAL TRANSPARENCY FAILINGS

Most read

  1. Amanda Blanc leaves Axa for Zurich
  2. Amanda Blanc a "big loss to Axa and unbelievable gain for Zurich"
  3. Gallagher poised to replace Aviva as Premiership Rugby title sponsor
  4. FCA goes on attack against "unacceptable" renewal failings
  5. “No excuse” for renewal transparency failings
  6. PIB Group buys Wilby
  7. Former Jelf boss Alex Alway joins Broker Network as chairman

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: