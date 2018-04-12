Video: Meet Chris Guillaume
Learn more about Open GI's CEO in our quick-fire Q&A.
Chris Guillaume explains what he believes will come next in technology for brokers as well as revealing where he would like to go back in time to, his worst ever purchase and the name of the most famous person he has ever met.
Catch up on the full profile with Open GI’s CEO in the April edition of Insurance Age where he reviews the year since the takeover of Transactor and the software house’s new offering - Mobius.
