Double digit profit growth at Miles Smith in 2017

All divisions report rises in turnover.

Miles Smith Holdings has reported an 11% rise in turnover to £23.02m for the year ended 31 August 2017.

The group also achieved a 52% increase in profit after tax to £1.35m from £887,919 in 2016.

The figures, released in a filing at Companies House, showed that operating profit rose to £1.96m for the period.

Stake

It is the latest in a string of successful financial results for the broker.

Over five years the company has moved turnover up by 62%, from £14.2m in 2012, and delivered a 178% leap in operating profit from £705,000 in 2012 to £1.96m last year.

Just before Christmas the broker confirmed that private equity company Pollen Street Capital (PSC) was buying a majority stake.

The deal saw MS Amlin, which had a 25.8% holding, and other shareholders exit.

According to the latest results PSC bought approximately 75% of the group.

The cost of the deal knocked £411,000 off the holding company’s operating profit.

Divisions

The breakdown by divisions showed that Miles Smith – the UK broker to broker unit – increased turnover in 2017 to £13.7m (2016: £13.1m) and pre-tax profit to £1.5m (2016: £900,000).

The retail UK direct to clients unit – Miles Smith Insurance Solutions – came through with a 12% uplift in turnover to £6.6m with pre-tax profit the same as 2016 at £300,000.

Headcount across the group was broadly stable at 215, in line with the 211 in the previous 12 months.

Focus

Chris Stooke, chairman of Miles Smith Holdings, wrote in the document: “The group has benefited from its focus on specialised harder to place risks where competitive pressures are less intense and the importance of effective risk transfer is recognised.

“Investments made in previous years are delivering expected returns and the group has been able to prosper by focusing on sectors of the market where it has real specialism, supported by innovative product development and industry leading standards of broker and client service including claims support.”

