Positives and pitfalls in PMI

Brian Walters warns brokers not to underestimate the challenges of breaking into and growing in the PMI market.

Insurance Age’s March edition investigated the benefits for general insurance brokers of getting involved in the arcane world of private medical insurance (PMI).

It’s no secret that the PMI market has been in gradual decline for some years.

The company-paid sector has flat-lined, while the number of individual-paid policies has fallen from 1,115,200 at the market peak in 2008 to 928,000 in 2017 – a contraction of 16.8% in less than a decade.

The main challenge facing the market is rampant medical inflation, which currently stands at around 7%. This, combined with a premium uplift for age at each renewal, means that policyholders will generally see an annual increase of at least 10%, before any adjustment for claims.

The government’s hiking of Insurance Premium Tax has been particularly damaging for the PMI sector, compounding already substantial annual increases.

Commission

In a contracting market, insurers are naturally keen to leverage new distribution channels, with IFAs and general insurance brokers – who are authorised to arrange medical insurance but tend not to – the obvious targets.

Commissions in the PMI market are attractive enough to make advising on the product worthwhile, but the challenge of becoming au fait with a market that bears only a passing resemblance to general insurance proper shouldn’t be underestimated.

The most compelling reason for general brokers to become involved in PMI is to protect their existing client base from competitors who can offer a more complete service.

This argument is not without merit, but the counter-argument is that the reputational and E&O risk of a professional adviser dabbling in a foreign market presents more of a threat to your business than the competition does.

It’s not just negligent advice that presents a danger, but merely sub-optimal advice.

Advice

We’ve had several cases where we’ve won the PMI business from a general broker and the client has then asked if we can refer on for other forms of insurance. Once the broker’s advice on the medical insurance has been bested, the client naturally starts to wonder whether their advice on other products is up to scratch.

Of course, this isn’t to say that general brokers can’t become competent health insurance advisers – many will already be advising on more complex products.

PMI isn’t rocket science, but it is an esoteric market that one needs to be immersed in on a daily basis in order to develop genuine expertise, which is why a community of specialist brokers has grown up around the sector.

One option is to bring in a medical insurance specialist and the exemplar here is Stackhouse Poland, which hired industry big-hitter Marcia Reid to head-up its now substantial healthcare division. But a safe pair of hands like Reid’s are not easy to come by and the ready availability of networks combined with low start-up costs means that many specialists capable of heading up a department are doing it for themselves.

Another option is to partner with a specialist health insurance broker in exchange for a commission share and possibly reciprocal referrals.

Sophisticated

Clients are sophisticated enough to understand the value of specialist advice and most will take confidence from a broker that knows its limitations. The convenience of a one-stop shop will be the over-riding factor in only a small minority of cases.

Referring PMI enquiries directly to an insurer is also an option and most providers have formal introducer programmes.

However, this will depend on your business model – if you wouldn’t constrain yourself to a single insurer for your core products, why would you offer your clients Hobson’s choice when it comes to private medical insurance?

If you’re thinking of moving into PMI, be ambitious and go into it wholeheartedly.

If it’s merely a sideline to your core business, you’ll be vulnerable to attack from specialists who are likely to put your advice in the shade.

The determining factor should be whether you are ultimately serving your clients’ interests or your own.

If the latter, dabbling in an unfamiliar market could backfire.

Brian Walters is principal of specialist health insurance broker Regency Health