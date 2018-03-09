Bellwood Prestbury accredited as Lloyd’s broker

Firm specialises in high risk sectors.

Cheltenham-headquartered broker Bellwood Prestbury has achieved Lloyd’s broker status building on its coverholder status which it has held since 2010.

The company, which also has an office in London, has been providing high-risk insurance for companies and organisations for over 17 years.

Its client base includes multinationals with complex operations in multiple jurisdictions, NGOs working in war or disaster regions and smaller companies who bid for specific contracts in high-risk countries.

Flexibility

Managing director Peter Bellwood commented: “Companies, NGOs and other organisations come to us because they have operations in places like Iraq, Afghanistan or parts of Asia and Africa where standard insurance doesn’t apply.

“Being a Lloyd’s broker now gives us even more flexibility in creating specialist cover with proper protection for their people, assets and liabilities.”

He concluded: “For things like terrorist threats, political violence, remote medical emergencies, kidnap and ransom, equipment, building, fleet insurance or business liabilities, bespoke cover ensures clients can fully meet their contractual agreements.”

