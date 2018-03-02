Podcast: The top 5 stories of the week
Emmanuel Kenning and Siân Barton have a look at the most read stories over the last week.
Insurance Age editor and deputy editor take a look at the most clicked on stories on the website for the week commencing 26 February 2018 and share their thoughts in the weekly podcast.
Use the link to hear their views and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.
Top 5 stories for the week commencing 26 February:
2) Towergate and Broker Network owners HPS and MDP buy Compass
3) Provisional administrator appointed to CBL Insurance Europe
4) Axa partners with Brolly on car insurance
5) No "for sale" sign up at Clear, says Howard Lickens
