Profits up at ICB in 2017

Turnover rises at the broker without any acquisitions.

ICB Group has reported a 36% rise in profit before tax for the year ended 30 June 2017.

The broker’s figure came in at £1.68m well ahead of the £1.24m achieved in the previous 12 months.

Similarly, operating profit increased by 27% to £1.91m (2016: £1.5m).

The Surrey-headquartered broker has three offices in total with 115 employees.

Organic
The group focuses on commercial and HNW clients. It is a placing broker into Lloyd’s through its London Markets division and also offers risk management, credit insurance as well as financial and employee benefit services.

It achieved a 3.7% jump in turnover to £11.31m without making any acquisitions.

Chief executive officer Neil Campling told Insurance Age: “The future strategy is for continued growth in the sectors in which the group operates achieved by providing a high quality service to clients.

“Turnover for the first six months of the current financial year is up by 5% over the same period last year.”

