Brendan McManus promises no pause to buying after Lorica deal

CEO says PIB will maintain focus on businesses with specialities.

Brendan McManus, chief executive officer of PIB has praised the staff of Lorica and its specialty expertise after swooping to buy the broker.

Lorica had long been touted as being up for sale with previous owner Primary Group believed to have held discussions with Aston Scott in 2016.

McManus told Insurance Age that it was the “strong speciality focus in leisure, property and several other areas” along with the quality of the people that helped seal the deal.

“We saw a slightly under-invested business with good people and specialities,” he confirmed. “That fits our model quite well.”

He also praised joint CEOs Carlo Marelli and Stefan Puttnam who are remaining with the firm.

Profit

They took on their roles in September 2016 and moved the business into profit for the first time in the first half of 2017.

“What I see are two leaders who really care about the people in the business,” said McManus.

“They have worked very hard to create the right environment for people to flourish but have struggled with not having the right investment.

“Their moral compass is set absolutely in the right direction and they do the right things for people.”

Deals

PIB has now made 13 acquisitions since it was set up by McManus and others taking the wider group to approximately £500m of GWP.

As to what will come next for Lorica, McManus continued: “We will look at buying complimentary businesses but in particular we are going to focus on recruitment.”

He confirmed that there would be no office closures and that there were no plans for Lorica to open more branches.

Plan

Pointing out that PIB is now in 34 locations around the country he described the group as “location agnostic”.

“If we can find good people we will house them anywhere. We don’t want more offices. We have lots of opportunity to hire people and are represented in most large cities and towns.”

PIB is approximately two years into its five year plan and McManus maintained that the investors, which includes The Carlyle Group who took a stake in 2015, remained happy with the firm.

“We are doing exactly what we said we would do. We wrote a plan, gave it to them and now we are delivering on it.”

And he flagged that the backing would continue with more acquisitions in the pipeline.

“We are not pausing,” he concluded. “We have a number of things that we are working on.”

