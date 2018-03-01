Towergate and Broker Network owners HPS and MDP buy Compass

Compass sells after its 2016 MBO from Arthur J Gallagher.

HPS Investment Partners (HPS) and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) have signed a deal to buy network Compass Brokers Holdings for an undisclosed sum.

Alex Alway will retain his role as chairman and John Lincoln will remain as CEO of Compass. The Compass management team will also stay on.

Compass was previously part of Arthur J Gallagher but undertook a management buyout in 2016.

HPS and MDP have a separate investment into Broker Network.

They are also backers of Ardonagh Group which includes Towergate and Autonet and Carole Nash plus Chase Templeton and Price Forbes and Ryan Direct Group (now Direct Group) which was acquired in 2017.

Long term investor

Executive chairman at Compass, Alex Alway said: “I’m delighted that HPS and MDP have chosen to partner with Compass. Its leading position within the UK insurance sector, combined with a strong management team will enable it to grow and develop.”

CEO of Compass, John Lincoln continued: “This is an exciting time for us and provides Compass with a strong long-term investor which will support our growth ambitions.

“The partnership will transform our business by providing us with a host of resources needed to help us realise our full potential.”

Matthew Raino, managing director at MDP added: “We are delighted to add to our already varied group of companies and we see the purchase of Compass fitting well with our broadening portfolio of UK insurance service assets.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

