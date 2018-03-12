In-depth - specialist lines: Tune in to trade credit

Simplified products, online quote systems and increased training opportunities have opened up the sector to more brokers

Trade credit is a sector some brokers shy away from, but the collapse of construction and support services giant Carillion acts as a timely reminder about its value.

Shortly after the firm went under, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) issued a statement saying that around £31m would be paid out in claims to Carillion’s insured suppliers. Reports have suggested there could be at least £1bn in unpaid supply chain costs, with many expected to cease trading because too many of their eggs were in the Carillion basket.

Certainly, there is a lack of awareness about trade credit insurance and, in part, brokers are responsible.

Untapped market

It is estimated that trade credit currently only covers one percent of receivable accounts, showing the opportunity for brokers.

Yet the ABI revealed the claims figure due to non-payment in 2016 was £210m, the equivalent of over £4m a week, up over 40% on 2015.

Although most brokers in this market are specialist, it is not a closed shop and insurers wish to spread the word.

Milo Bogaerts, CEO for Euler Hermes, says: “We’re missionaries to some extent, we want to reach more brokers and we provide regular training sessions.

“There has been a lot more interest in recent months and typically, we would run a course for up to 25 brokers, backed up by support and regular mentoring from our regional managers.”

Recent years have also seen the development of simplified products and online quotes systems.

The complex financial analysis of credit risk is done by the insurer – the broker’s role is primarily to outline the risk and recommend a provider.

Insurers will then tailor the product for the client, based on a range of factors such as the sector, payment terms to be covered (i.e. 30, 60 or 90 days) and their trading history.

Premiums are generally based on insuring the whole of turnover, which means the insurer takes on safer bets as well as higher risk ones. There are many variables that can affect the cost, such as if the business exports and where to, and any political risk.

There is no typical premium and they can range from in excess of one percent of turnover to well below this. Even so, taking the example of a policy priced at around £3,500 to £5,000 for an SME, this could well be seen as pricey.

This is something of a Cinderella product, as it’s too low profile. It’s different to policies that are only activated when something goes wrong, the company benefits from an early warning system Malcolm Tarling

Extra benefits

However, taking out trade credit insurance has other benefits beyond indemnifying against bad debts.

“This is through constant monitoring, providing a forward view and it can potentially make it easier to obtain funding, if there’s credit insurance in place,” says Bogaerts.

He reports that Euler Hermes pays around 98% in 30 days and overall, the sector has a good reputation for paying claims.

Furthermore, the ABI is currently looking to promote the sector and, as spokesman Malcolm Tarling explains: “This is something of a Cinderella product, as it’s too low profile.

“It’s different to policies that are only activated when something goes wrong, the company benefits from an early warning system, which can be incredibly useful, particularly when they want to move into new areas or if they are expanding.”

As an example, trade credit cover can often provide either free or reduced cost debt collection services, helping customers manage late payers better and also making it clear when it is time to walk away from a customer in serious trouble.

One option for brokers is to link up with a wholesaler. The appetite is there. For example, Kelliher Group recently announced it wanted to expand its wholesale capacities and has an existing trade credit scheme.

Additionally, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association recently launched a new trade credit facility, underwritten by Atradius, and in conjunction with CMR Insurance Services.

CMR’s managing director Christian Hoy comments: “High street brokers may not be comfortable with this sector, but this is changing and it really is a missed opportunity. This scheme makes it as straightforward as possible by providing in-house training with the broker and we will also meet the client with them.

“This [Carillion] is just one of a growing number of insolvencies and has resulted in a large spike in enquiries, credit insurance must increasingly be part of the conversation with brokers’ clients.”