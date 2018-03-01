Turnover up and profits surge for MCE in 2017

Broker posted £6.7m turnover increase, pre-tax profit growth of £11.2m and noted it is awaiting the outcome of a tax dispute with HMRC.

MCE Insurance has reported a large uptick in both turnover and profit for the full year ending 31 May 2017.

Turnover at the specialist motorcycle insurance broker rose to £36.2m, up from £29.5m in 2016.

Profit before tax also improved dramatically growing from £1.2m to £12.4m last year.

Similarly profit after tax was north of £10m at £10.2m. A big increase on 2016 where it just grazed the £1m mark (£931,000).

The directors’ report said the improvements were down to “marketing initiatives and systems advancement in the business”.

Challenges

The report noted: “The company faced a number of challenges during the course of the financial year. In the opinion of the directors, the company successfully identified these challenges and implemented proactive solutions resulting in a strong financial performance overall.

“The directors have a positive future outlook for the company and continue to build upon the historic results and customer base.”

HMRC dispute

Last year MCE’s 2016 results revealed that the broker was in a dispute with HMRC over advance payment notices for unpaid taxes due in relation to its employee benefit trust. These total £10.2m.

MCE noted in the 2017 results: “On the basis of professional advice received, at the balance sheet date the directors do not believe these amounts to be payable.

“The company has formally appealed the advanced payment notices and are awaiting the outcome of the judicial review hearing.”

Looking ahead the directors said they expected “challenging” conditions to continue with increased competition resulting in industry pressures.

They advised they would counteract this with a focus on sales and a continuous cost monitoring and control system.

And added: “The director’s intend to increase turnover going forward by developing new opportunities in the insurance market and believe that the strong brand will help ensure these targets are met.”

