Clear buys Robert Alexander

Broker’s premium grows to over £100m.

Clear Insurance Management has bought New Malden-based commercial broker Robert Alexander.

It is the 22nd deal for Clear since it was established in 2001. The addition of Robert Alexander’s £2.5m in premium takes Clear’s total to over £100m.

The acquisition comes just under a year since Clear bought Kent-based MPW in its biggest ever purchase.

As part of the latest takeover the Robert Alexander team will join managing director Bob Whiteway at Clear’s offices in the City of London.

Friends

Howard Lickens, CEO of Clear said: “Robert Alexander are long standing friends of Clear so we are delighted to welcome the team.

“We are due to make further acquisitions in 2018.”

