PIB launches risk management business

The consolidator has merged Sigerson Associates and Ford Risk Management to create the division.

PIB has merged two of its acquisitions in order to create a specialist risk management division called PIB Risk Management.

The business, created from Sigerson Associates and Ford Risk Management, began trading today (15 February) and has more than 40 employees.

Brendan McManus, chief executive of PIB, commented: “With Sigersons and Ford Risk Management we had two really strong businesses and the creation of PIB Risk Management is hugely positive for the group.

“Risk management should be at the heart of every business, and we have a capability which we think sets us apart from our competitors.”

He advised that he was confident that having a specialist risk management business would help support PIB’s growth plans.

Consolidation

The new division is the latest move from PIB which has bought twelve insurance brokers across the UK, most recently Citynet, since it received funding from Carlyle Group in 2015. That followed the purchases of aQmen Underwriting, Morton Michel and Franklands in the latter half of 2017.

According to PIB, Sigerson Associates specialises in comprehensive risk management and health and safety advice, and has a client base across a wide range of industries including motor trade, haulage, logistics, hotels, leisure and care.

The Sigerson business also has an on-demand web based risk management system, xCenta, which is designed to allow businesses of all sizes to manage their risk exposures.

Ford Risk Management, which was formed in 2003, has expertise in areas such as enforcement, education, leisure, facilities, construction, care, and hospices.

Opportunities

McManus continued: “We believe in all our businesses and provide on-going investment and support to help deliver their long-term plans. This in turn enables the Group to create and grow opportunities across a range of niche and specialist sectors.

“When Sigerson Associates and Ford Risk Management came into the fold there was an obvious fit in how they complement each other and the enhanced benefits for both our risk and insurance clients.”

He added: “It is hugely satisfying to see these teams working together so effectively already and the collaboration with our broking teams.”

The merged business will be led by Adrian Robinson, Gavin Leatherbarrow and Stuart Upton.

Robinson, managing director for PIB Risk Management, commented: “It would be an understatement to say we are excited about the future. The combined strength that we now have means we can provide advice and solutions to a wide range of industries, using a wide range of channels.

“We have what we believe is the best online risk management system in xCenta, and a team of nationwide risk professionals. It means we can create bespoke solutions for any business, ensuring they manage their risk in the way that is right for them.”

