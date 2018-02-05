Aon posts Q4 loss for 2017

Revenue for the year reaches $10bn.

Aon has reported a $19m (£13.4m) loss for the final quarter of 2017, reversing a profit of $452m for the same period of 2016.

However the global broker listed a series of factors behind the figure.

In particular, just like fellow global broker Marsh & McLennan which saw comparable profit drop from $436m to $29m, it highlighted the estimated impact of tax reform in the US.

For the full year Aon’s profit was 12% down at $1.2bn (2016: $1.4bn).

Revenue for the 12 months rose by 6% to $10bn.

And the performance in the final quarter was even better with a 10% increase to $2.9bn.

Within this the commercial risks solutions division achieved a 12% uplift to $1.2bn.

Organic growth

Aon noted that this included 5% organic growth “driven primarily by strong growth in U.S. retail and solid growth internationally”. The remainder was made up from currency changes and buying and selling businesses.

The broker did not provide a breakdown for UK figures.

Greg Case, president and chief executive officer at Aon stated: “Our fourth quarter results reflect a strong finish to a solid year, highlighted by 6% organic growth, substantial operational improvement driven by our Aon United operating model initiative, and effective capital management, highlighted by the return of a record amount of capital to shareholders in 2017.

“The long-term growth profile of our firm is increasing, driven by an unmatched level of investment and an industry-leading portfolio focused around our highest value solutions and our clients’ greatest needs.”

