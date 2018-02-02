Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Ida Axling and Siân Barton discuss the week's top five most read stories.

In the fourth episode of our podcast series Insurance Age’s senior reporter and deputy editor dive in to take a deeper look at the issues behind the headlines of the most clicked on stories by brokers this week.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top five stories - week commencing 29 January 2018:

1) Up to 400 redundancies from LV/Allianz deal

2) Brokers urged to take action on client money handling

3) FSB affinity scheme moves from Towergate after 20 years

4) InsurTech Futures: Former Aviva director Fraser Edmond sets up broker data sharing platform

5) Optimism plummets among brokers

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.