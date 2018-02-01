FSB affinity scheme moves from Towergate after 20 years

The FSB has teamed up with Markel Holdings to set up its own broker, Ruskin Square, to manage the insurance offering and David Perry is leading the project.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has launched its own insurance service for members, moving away from Towergate which had managed the affinity for 20 years.

The FCA-regulated broker start-up, Ruskin Square will trade as ‘FSB Insurance Service’.

It is a joint venture between FSB and Markel Capital Holdings, which is an associated company of Abbey Legal Group which runs the FSB Legal Helpline.

The FSB stated that the business had been developed in response to an increasingly competitive insurance landscape and because it wanted to “provide its members with advice, as well as good value, quality products”.

Ruskin Square is led by David Perry who was formerly at Towergate and left in 2015 to join Peter Cullum investment vehicle Minority Venture Partners. Towergate acquired the FSB affinity deal when it bought broker Warren Hill.

Perry told Insurance Age that Ruskin Square would cover the general insurance needs of FSB members.

He explained that Markel owns 70% of the broker while the FSB owns the remaining 30%.

Panel

“There are a number of insurers helping us on the panel,” he commented. “They are the usual, blue-chip composite insurers.”

The business begins with 13 staff members and has chosen to use Acturis as its software house.

Perry declined to comment on the number of policies or potential GWP the business could trade but pointed out that the FSB has 165,000 members.

He added: “In terms of business lines we will be doing everything. The FSB literally does everything. They have members from abattoirs to zoos and trades you have never heard of.”

Biba

Perry also sits on the British Insurance Brokers Association’s (Biba) ‘Insurance Brokers Standards Committee’ and ‘Small Brokers Advisory Board’.

He revealed: “We are the first firm that were not yet regulated that were allowed to become a member of Biba.”

Perry explained that Biba allowed this to happen because it wanted to see what it could do “to help businesses in start-up mode.”

“It has probably been a successful exercise but we will review it over the next few months.”

A Towergate spokesperson commented: “We had a fantastic relationship with the FSB over a 20 year period.

“But all good things must come to an end; we have to maintain our focus on what is right for customers and unfortunately, in this instance, our vision within the SME market did not align with that of the FSB. We continue to support their work in championing the voice of small business.”

Motivation

Dave Stallon, FSB’s commercial and operations director, said: “As our insurance service is built by FSB, run by FSB and owned by FSB, it has different motivations and values.

“Our prime ambition is to support a thriving small business sector in the UK by giving our members timely and quality advice, as well as sourcing the most competitive premiums and the best tailored insurance packages.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.