Insurance Age

Video: A Broking Minute with Neil Hancock

  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The director of Meadons reveals all about his brush with fame.

Insurance Age gets to know the lighter side of Neil Hancock who is director of Shropshire-based broker Meadons.

Read the full interview from the February edition of Insurance Age where Hancock discusses the history of the firm, schemes, regulation and more.

Insurance Player

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: CLIENT MONEY

Most read

  1. One Call faces £4.6m hit on top of £1m+ FCA fines
  2. Brokers urged to take action on client money handling after One Call's FCA fine
  3. One Call responds to huge FCA costs and £4.6m renewal hit
  4. Optimism plummets among brokers
  5. Aspen Insurance CEO Stephen Postlewhite exits
  6. GRP buys agricultural specialist Country & Commercial Insurance Brokers
  7. Broking profits soar at Gallagher in 2017

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: