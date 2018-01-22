£500,000 Gallagher fraudster jailed for 34 months

Former employee James Cunnington was found guilty of defrauding the company in November last year.

A former employee of Arthur J Gallagher who was convicted of stealing £500,000 from the broker has been sentenced to 34 months in prison.

A Gallagher spokesperson confirmed that Cunnington, who was found guilty in November last year, had been jailed earlier this month.

The spokesperson stated: “Suspicious claims payments made by James Cunnington, a former employee of Gallagher, were uncovered during a routine audit and swiftly escalated through our enhanced governance and control procedures.

“James was suspended and left the company in November 2016. He pleaded guilty of these charges on 3 November 2017 and was sentenced to 34 months in prison on 19 January 2018.

Robust

“As a company, we take theft or any dishonest behaviour extremely seriously and will always respond robustly, independently or through the relevant authorities.”

In November last year Cunnington, of Tipton, admitted to stealing the £500,000 over five years from 2011 after an internal audit at the broker uncovered the scam and spotted 100 suspicious insurance claims.

