Lark and Aston Scott to rebrand as Aston Lark

Move follows merger in June 2017.

Aston Scott and Lark are to roll out a rebrand in the summer as Aston Lark.

The two brokers began the merger process in June last year when private equity group Bowmark Capital – the backer of Peter Blanc’s buyout of Aston Scott in May 2015 – formed a new company to buy up the entire share capital of both brokers.

Bowmark is the largest shareholder in the new structure.

In September the company revealed a new management structure with Peter Blanc, formerly chief executive officer of Aston Scott, taking on the role of group CEO and Stephen Lark, previously managing director of Lark, taking on the role of executive chairman, with direct responsibility for the employee benefits division, HR and marketing.

Priority

The combined group has 97,000 clients served by 610 members of staff across 21 offices.

In a message to clients the group CEO of Aston Scott, Peter Blanc, wrote: “Our main priority is to continue to provide our clients with the same level of personal service that you have come to expect from our professional staff.

“We will be changing our name and the way we look in 2018 but our commitment to providing our clients the best advice and guidance will remain.”

