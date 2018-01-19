The Burley Group buys Grace Corporate Insurance Services

First deal since refinancing in 2015.

The Burley Group has bought Benfleet-based Grace Corporate Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.

Grace Corporate had been acting as an appointed representative of The Burley Group for the past four years and focused on SME to mid corporate business.

The owner, Tony Crowley, has become a regional director of The Burley Group and his colleague also remains with the business.

The deal takes the group’s gross written premium closer to its current target of £20m.

Grace Corporate will keep its office and according to The Burley Group managing director Matthew Mawson it will be looking for further expansion. The brand is also being retained in the short term but the business will become part of the group “in the fullness of time”.

Targets

The deal is the first since The Burley Group refinanced in 2015 and Mawson told Insurance Age: “We are doing it the old fashioned way by funding it ourselves with a little help from the bank.”

He also revealed that the company was on the lookout for further deals for “the smaller end broker”.

Explaining: “Others are taking the medium to larger brokers under their wing but nobody is actually looking at the smaller ones.

“There is the opportunity for brokers like us to make the right kinds of acquisitions but in a considered way. I like to get to know the people first.”

The Sheffield-headquartered business also has offices in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Belfast, Southend and Mawson stated that the West Midlands was a potential target area.

Commenting on the Grace Corporate deal he concluded: “This is a great and exciting acquisition for our business and helps to cement our footprint from Scotland to the South Coast, having known Tony for a number of years I know he will be an asset to our business and help us to continue our growth.”

