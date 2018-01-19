Quizzical Questions: 19 January 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
Turnover went up but profits were down
County will act as a regional hub
The move has been designed to support succession planning
He stepped down as Aviva UKGI CEO
Volante was founded by Talbir Bains
