Brokers face another FSCS hike and situation could yet get worse

Levy set to jump from £18m to £23m in 2018/19 despite shortening of the accounting period.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has predicted it will charge brokers £23m for 2018/19 a 28% increase on the £18m fee in 2017/18.

This is despite the fact that the 2018/19 cost will only cover nine months – from 1 July 2018 to 31 March 2019. The authority is changing its accounting periods.

The situation could yet get worse for the general insurance intermediation class in which brokers sit as the announcement of a £23m hit is only an indicative levy.

For 2017/18 the indicative levy was £13m but when the final figure was confirmed it came in at £18m.

In 2016/17 the levy for brokers was £8m.

PPI

The FSCS flagged that the current level of payment protection insurance (PPI) claims were expected to continue “driven by a combination of both the recent Financial Conduct Authority announcement of a cut-off of August 2019 for PPI claims, as well as marketing efforts by Claims Management Companies”.

It added that the claims were becoming more complex.

Insurers also face a leap with their indicative levy soaring to £88m from the 2017/18 total of £32m.

Gable and Enterprise

The FSCS flagged that its claims assumptions reflected continuing claims against Gable and Enterprise.

It stated: “We do not expect these failures to produce much new claim activity next year.

“However we do expect to make a very significant number of payments for return of premium on Enterprise in both this year and the start of 2018/19.”

The FSCS revealed that total management expenses for the nine months would be £72.7m, up from £69.2m for the previous whole year.

Overall the total fees to be levied by the FSCS across all funding quarters for the three quarters of 2018/19 is set to be £336m – up from £320m in 2017/18.

The final levy figures will be released by the FSCS in April.

