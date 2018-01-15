Lycetts grows South West presence

The broker has opened a branch at Tisbury in Wiltshire, its third in the region.

The branch is its 17th location nationwide and sits alongside the broker’s Marlborough and Exeter sites.

The Tisbury branch will offer specialist insurance cover for farmers, estate owners, racehorse trainers, stud farms and other equestrian and rural businesses, as well as high net worth cover.

Expansion

Lycetts divisional director William McCarter, who will head up the new office, commented: “Lycetts is expanding its regional footprint to help service a growing list of both private and commercial clients.

“This move offers an opportunity for continued growth and forms part of an ongoing strategy to expand our presence nationwide, reinforcing our commitment to being a trusted local insurance partner for the rural community.”

