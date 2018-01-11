Hyperion 2017 results show revenue and Ebitda rises and $300m investment power

CEO David Howden “ecstatic” with 2017 results, organic growth and confirms acquisition plans.

Organic growth in UK general insurance (GI) business at Hyperion came in at 8.3% for the year ended 30 September 2017.

The UK retail arm of the broker saw GI business rise to £39m (2016: £36m) however professional indemnity business was static at £25m.

The firm did not provide profit figures.

For the group overall the results revealed a 20% rise in revenue to £535m from £444m in the previous year with Ebitda up 24% to £152m for the period.

Achievement

David Howden, CEO of Hyperion told Insurance Age: “It is a considerable achievement to publish eight percent organic growth in today’s market. There are pretty amazing figures across the board.

“It reflects the quality of the people in the business, our products and expertise.”

Adding: “It is my barometer of a healthcheck and what makes me ecstatic.”

Looking at the UK specifically, Hyperion’s offering consists of RKH Speciality and reinsurance; UK retail; and Dual.

Group CFO Oliver Corbett said that the progress in the UK was due to a range of factors.

“As the business extracts the value from the UK consolidation and integration of the RKH and Hyperion businesses we get a genuine scale advantage,” he commented.

“And the business continues to invest in technology and talent.”

Uber-ised

Focusing on the general insurance, high net worth and specialist corporate sectors he noted that the firm had invested in more staff at its Bristol hub and across the UK in conjunction with investment in artificial intelligence, automation and digitalisation.

Both the business leaders pointed out that technology should be used for generating revenue as well as cutting costs.

Howden explained: “The insurance business has got to make sure that it embraces technology and is at the forefront of that. We need to be able to offer products that clients want, embrace digitalisation and cheaper costs.

“If we don’t do that people who are not in our industry will come along and do it for us.

“I am determined that Hyperion is not going to be uber-ised and swallowed up but will be a leader in driving efficiency and delivery.”

Investment

In December the broker revealed a $400m [334.8m] deal with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

The funds were for a significant minority stake and ongoing investments.

The next day Hyperion also reported a refinancing deal which pushed out the repayment on debt from 2022 to 2024 at a cheaper rate.

Corbett highlighted that the latter was “a real vote of confidence from the data driven credit markets” and revealed that the two actions combined gave the firm $300m in cash.

“We have significant funds for investing,” Howden highlighted.

“We will be looking to grow our retail business both here in the UK and internationally.”

The firm’s recent international outlook has included developments in Turkey, Oman and Spain among other locations.

However buying in the UK remains on the cards.

“We are clearly interested in investment in the UK and that will be on the broking side and also on the underwriting side as well,” confirmed Howden. “Dual had a very successful year.”

Skin

Howden detailed that the company was focused on “businesses where the management has significant skin in the game”.

“We are not looking for businesses where the management just wants to sell out.

“The core competency in this group and the driving culture stems from our employee ownership.”

According to Howden the model “drives better people, products and client service”.

He concluded: “The pipeline is good, there is a lot of opportunity and we are a very, very attractive buyer.”

