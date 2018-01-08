Ex-AA executive chairman Bob Mackenzie takes company to employment tribunal

Firm says it will will "robustly defend any action" after Mackenzie was fired for gross misconduct.

Former AA executive chairman Bob Mackenzie has filed to take the company to an employment tribunal over his dismissal, Sky News has reported.

The AA fired Mackenzie for “gross misconduct” in August 2017 and hired Expedia co-founder and former Uber boss Simon Breakwell as chief executive officer.

According to Sky News, lawyers for the AA have demanded that Mackenzie pay back more than £1.2m in bonuses, but the former boss is understood to be resisting this request.

A spokesperson for the AA told Insurance Age: “We are astonished that Mr Mackenzie is taking this to an employment tribunal.

“We stand by our decision to dismiss him for gross misconduct following his sustained and violent assault on another employee of the AA, and will robustly defend any action.”

