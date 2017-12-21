Losses narrow to £3.48m at Sure Thing! in 2017

Gross written premium and policy numbers stable at the broker.

Post tax losses fell substantially at Sure Thing! in the year to 31 March 2017 to £3.48m from £7.3m in the previous 12 months.

A filing at Companies House showed that gross written premium was consistent at £31.7m (2016: £32.4m) as were policy numbers at 67,947 (2016: 68,691) in its third year of trading.

The Lanarkshire-based broker’s operating loss was also significantly down at £1.82m compared to £5.02m the year before.

During the period the motor broker rolled out a van insurance offering, a Dash Cam insurance policy and announced plans to launch a managing general agent in 2018.

Streamlined

Brendan Devine, CEO at Sure Thing! commented: “We have streamlined our business processes and established solid foundations for future growth, our accounts are a reflection of the considerable investment being made in the business.

“We are just in our third year of trading, so it is still early days for us with losses being budgeted for in the company’s five year business plan launch.”

During the year the business had on average 88 members of staff in line which was up marginally from the 85 average in the prior period.

“We’ve managed to keep headcount low and remain lean by digitising as much as possible, in order to remain a low cost digital distributor,” Devine concluded.

