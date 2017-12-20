Biba welcomes proposed delay to IDD as good news for brokers

David Sparkes calls potential delay a “great” and “sensible” step.

David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, has welcomed the proposals by the European Commission to delay the application of the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) which will further regulate how insurance is sold.

“We are very pleased, it is a great sensible step,” he confirmed.

Originally the IDD was supposed to come into force on 23 February 2018.

Under the new proposals released today (20 December) EU member countries would still have to write the new rules into law by the February deadline but would not have to apply them until seven months later.

“A lot of firms, and I think a lot of countries, are not ready yet,” Sparkes pointed out.

“They need more time to develop it.”

Good news

He noted that the Financial Conduct Authority has not finished its rewriting of all the rules some of which would not be seen until January.

And repeated that the Commission’s proposed delay was very good news for brokers.

“We’ll now have a proper period of time to look at what [the authorities] want in the rules and turn it into systems and controls and processes within firms.”

However he warned that “we can’t start celebrating yet”.

Sparkes explained that the European Parliament and Council still needed to sign the proposals off.

Stone

He advised that they should be approved: “Certainly it is what the European Parliament asked for. I want to wait and see what happens in the Council.”

Sparkes also suggested the since 15 or 16 member states had asked for a delay to both the implementation – when it is written into law – and application dates there could be a delay to both.

“This is not set in stone, there is no guarantee just yet that this going to go through in its current form.”

