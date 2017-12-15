Quizzical questions: 15 December 2017
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a clue?
GRP also announced Ebitda is growing
It replaces the Brentwood and Sudbury branches
The deal was for an undisclosed sum
The MGA is based in Birmingham
60% of those earning under £15,000 do not have cover
