Quizzical questions: 15 December 2017

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

Need a clue?

GRP also announced Ebitda is growing

It replaces the Brentwood and Sudbury branches

The deal was for an undisclosed sum

The MGA is based in Birmingham

60% of those earning under £15,000 do not have cover