Review of the year: March 2017

It was another busy month for brokers and featured a jailing, insurer redundancies, buying and selling and an FCA exoneration.

5) Tech broker Simply Business eyed world domination as it was bought by American insurer Travelers. The broker subsequently rebranded as it looked to grow on the global stage.

Travelers buys Simply Business

Travelers confirmed it would buy Simply Business from private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners for an enterprise value of approximately $490m [£400.6m].

Simply Business was sold to Aquiline by fellow private equity company AnaCap Financial Partners in April 2016.

Alan Schnitzer, chief executive officer of Travelers, said: “Simply Business is a profitable and growing technology company with impressive strategic digital capabilities, leading digital commerce talent and proven small business insurance expertise.

4) Insurance Age had previously reported that Stuart Reid left the UK Retail CEO position at Arthur J Gallagher after failing to be approved by the FCA. In March the regulator did not explain why he was not authorised for so long but did fully exonerate the former Bluefin CEO.

Stuart Reid exonerated by the FCA

Stuart Reid was exonerated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Insurance Age revealed.

The former UK Retail chief executive at Arthur J. Gallagher said: “It has been a long 18 months, but I’m obviously delighted that matters have ended up where they have.”

“I’m planning to go to the Biba event in Manchester this year to meet up again with the insurance industry and to contemplate a possible return to the market at the end of this year.”



3) Private equity swooped on UK General after much speculation about the insurer’s future ownership. The deal followed the exit of Peter Hubbard after UK General had been broken up into three businesses – UK General, One Commercial and Rural.

UK General sold to JC Flowers

UK General has been sold to JC Flowers by Primary Group for an undisclosed sum.

A spokesperson confirmed that Karen Beales will remain managing director of UK General following the deal which is subject to regulatory approval.

Insurance Age learned that the deal would not affect other Primary-owned firms including Lorica, Rural Insurance and One Commercial.

2) A tough year for Ageas as earlier in 2017 it confirmed that 521 jobs were set to go at its Kwik Fit base Uddingston in Scotland. March saw it restructure various teams with the loss of 77 more jobs.

Ageas to make 77 roles redundant

Ageas confirmed that 77 roles are at risk of redundancy as part restructuring for its teams in claims, underwriting and broker distribution.

A spokesperson confirmed that the roles were set to go but it is unknown how many will be affected from the broker distribution side.

The insurer’s chief executive officer Andy Watson, said: “As we are proposing to make 77 redundancies, we will work with the relevant bodies to help colleagues as best we can through what we know is a very unsettling time.”



1) Insider fraud is sadly not uncommon in the insurance sector. In this case the thief was caught and handed down a tough sentence, sending a message to any other would be fraudsters looking to make a quick buck.

Ex-Gallagher employee jailed for five years for stealing £1.8m

Martin Turner, aged 50 of Eynsford, Kent was sentenced to five years for fraud by abuse of position of trust at Inner London Crown Court after he masterminded the theft of more than £1.8m from the insurance underwriting agency he worked for.

City of London Police reported that Turner was a claims manager for Indemnity Risk Solutions (IRS), part of Ink Underwriting, a company owned by Arthur J. Gallagher.

According to a police statement, from June 2012 until July 2016, Turner doctored insurance claims emails in order to ensure payments were made to third parties for personal items and services including house renovations, luxury cars and to clear an existing mortgage.

Take a look at our rundown of what happened in January and February 2017 and look out for our top stories recap over the coming days.

