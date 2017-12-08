Broking Break: Your Top 5

A huge fine for Bluefin was the top story in the past week. Brokers were also interested in a £500,000 ex-Gallagher employee fraud court case, Amazon’s plans to enter the insurance market and management changes at two insurers.

5) Zurich restructures broker distribution team

Zurich is to restructure its UK broker distribution offering in a move that will see current head of UK general insurance, Conor Brennan, change job.

Brennan, who was appointed in July 2016, moves to the newly created role of director of business development where his focus will be on strategic partnerships for the business outside of day-to-day activities.

Zurich stated that the distribution team will now be organised around two main types of broker: UK national and local brokers, and global brokers (whether in London or in locations around the UK).

4) LV announces management reshuffle ahead of Allianz takeover

LV has announced changes to its executive team ahead of its merger with Allianz which is expected to go through early next year.

The changes take effect from 28 December this year.

The Broker and Direct businesses will continue to be managed by Mike Crane and Selwyn Fernandes who remain as managing directors of their respective business functions. LV confirmed that the broker team would be remain unchanged and everything would be business as usual for their brokers.

3) News analysis: Has Amazon let the cat out of the bag?

The insurance market has questioned how Amazon could position itself in the sector following the news that the tech-giant is looking to employ insurance product managers in order to “disrupt” the market.

There was a mixed response to what they might do next.

Some have speculated that Amazon could operate as a managing general agent (MGA) or broker, while others believed that the business may seek to embed insurance into the customer journey when products are purchased.

The plan was uncovered when the organisation posted an advert online looking for an EU product manager tasked with “disrupting the way traditional product insurance services are acquired”.

2) £500,000 Gallagher fraudster faces sentencing

A former claims manager for Arthur J Gallagher is to be sentenced for stealing £500,000 from the broker according to reports in The Evening Standard.

James Cunnington, of Tipton, admitted to stealing the £500,000 over five years from 2011 after an internal audit at the broker uncovered the scam and spotted 100 suspicious insurance claims.

Last month Cunnington pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud by abuse of position. Arthur J Gallagher confirmed that Cunnington is due to be sentenced in January next year.

1) The FCA fines Bluefin £4m

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Bluefin Insurance Services £4,023,800 for “having inadequate systems and controls and failing to provide information to its customers about Bluefin’s independence in a way that was clear, fair and not misleading”.

The FCA detailed that between 9 March 2011 and 31 December 2014, Bluefin, which was owned by Axa UK at the time, held itself out to be ‘truly independent’ when providing advice and recommending insurers to customers.

However, according to the watchdog the broker failed to implement “adequate systems and controls” to manage the conflict that arose from Bluefin being owned by an insurer.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.