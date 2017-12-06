Deakin takes deputy CEO role at Ardonagh

She will still have oversight of distribution but her new role will enable her to have a more strategic role within the Ardonagh Group.

Janice Deakin has been promoted to deputy CEO of Ardonagh Group from CEO of distribution effective immediately, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to Ardonagh Deakin will continue to have oversight of distribution so that role will not be replaced but the move frees her up to spend more time to develop group strategy with CEO David Ross.

Ross said:“Janice’s appointment into the deputy CEO role is a hugely significant day for us. That we are able to announce this change today not only reflects the quality of leadership joining our firm but it also highlights the progress we have made in our evolution as a business, moving from fixing to building.

“The entire Group is now poised to benefit from her extraordinary skillsets as a formidable dealmaker, an unshakeable inspirer of people and a really important part of the Ardonagh story.”

Focus

Deakin commented: “Today is the culmination of a determination to make certain that I am working with great people running their own businesses. As I look out across a collection of amazing brands being managed by amazing teams, it feels like the perfect time to be observing distribution from the sidelines as I focus more of my efforts on the Group.

“David and I are very much in agreement that the depth and breadth of our talent will not sit exclusively in executive layers. The clout will be where it needs to be; at the coal face. Today is not about building a centre. It is about continuing to focus on the importance and value of our individual brands and about ensuring that our partnership unlocks the potential in everything we touch.”

Deakin recently discussed with Insurance Age how the “fix” is almost complete at Ardonagh following the highly publicised problems with Towergate. And she also handed over the reins of the CEO insurance broking role to Rob Worrell meaning that leadership is in place for the distinct areas within the group’s broker division.

Worrell, who takes up his position this month, looks after the Advisory business including Chase Templeton. The businesses within the Advisory segment will remain using the Towergate brand.

Also within the distribution division is Ian Donaldson who will manage the Autonet and Carole Nash brands - Ardonagh recently bought the motor broker. Meanwhile Kay Martin oversees retail and niche distribution including Paymentshield.

Leadership

Ross continued: ”Janice has spent the last few months adding to a phenomenal team of leaders to build an unrivalled top table of talent. This week, Rob Worrell will join the existing team as CEO insurance broking and hit the ground running as very much his own CEO, which is a testament to her inclusive and empowering style.

“I am absolutely delighted that she will now have the time to work more closely with me as we look to drive value and create opportunity across this Group, which continues to explore new boundaries and enjoy tremendous growth. There is no secret about the strength of our relationship and while no partnership is perfect, ours is pretty close. I can’t wait to have her by my side as we enter this next phase of the Ardonagh evolution.”

Deakin advised that she was excited to be supporting Ross and would seek out targeted acquisitions and to increase Ardonagh’s prominence across various sectors and geographies.

She added: “I am really excited to be supporting David; to be giving him the bandwidth he needs to continue the tremendous momentum we have created, seeing every opportunity, or indeed creating them.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.