In focus: Digital transformation – what it means for the insurance industry

Technology is transforming the business of insurance

According to Ernst & Young, technology is the number one external force impacting today’s insurance market. Technologies such as social media, telematics and analytics are redefining our market, and raising customer and employee expectations.

All of us are experiencing a more connected life in a more connected world. And those connected experiences are impacting the expectations of insurance consumers across our industry.

Over the last few years, we have also seen growing interest in our industry by the technology startup community, creating the InsurTech wave.

Since 2010, more than £2.5bn has been invested in InsurTech companies, with 14% invested in the European market. These new firms are here to disrupt the way insurance is bought, sold and serviced, using technology to change the way customers interact with their providers.

Transformation

So what does this mean for our industry?

It depends on how we react to these new companies and the digital transformation of insurance. Historically, existing industries have either ignored digital transformation, most often to their peril, or they have embraced it, most often to great success.

Think of Blockbuster, a company that once had revenue of more than £3.7bn and employed 84,000 people around the world.

The company’s business did not react or evolve its operating model when digital transformation, exploited by companies like Netflix, took place.

Netflix used three attributes to drive Blockbuster out of business:

A streamlined online experience to ordering DVD s (no more drives to the store),

s (no more drives to the store), A more customer friendly pricing model (a subscription model with no late fees),

And a new technology (streaming) for the delivery of content

Brokers and insurers alike must embrace the digital transformation of the business of insurance, and they must adapt to the current digital expectations of our customers to ensure that other competitors don’t simply do it.

Expectations

To meet these expectations, our industry must deliver a connected experience between all participants in the insurance ecosystem.

This means greater connectivity within a broker’s business; greater connectivity with insurer partners; greater connectivity to the policyholder; and greater connectivity and simultaneous exchange of information between all key stakeholders across the insurance lifecycle.

When the business of insurance is digitally connected, we all benefit from superior experiences across the entire insurance lifecycle.

The Connected Broker

Using multiple systems to manage different processes like customer relationship management and lines of business inhibits a broker’s ability to have a single view of the customer and cross-sell products, which is the main reason brokers diversified into multiple lines in the first place.

Utilising a market-leading, integrated broker management system is undoubtedly the first step to creating a connected business. You enable each and every employee to have the right information and products available anytime, anywhere to better serve clients via a single, integrated system.

With brokers expanding their business, having the ability to efficiently access and act upon a complete view of the customer is becoming more and more important, helping to identify potential new opportunities to sell new lines of business into current accounts.

A connected broker also requires the ability to provide this complete view of the customer to employees regardless of role, time or location – meaning at home, on the road, on a plane via a smartphone or tablet app.

The Connected Customer

Today’s consumer expects an omnichannel delivery model. A study by Bain & Co. found that over time, insureds will utilise online, self-service transactions more and more.

They expect real-time access to information via multiple digital channels like self-service areas and mobile applications. They demand convenient, digital services such as online bill pay.

Brokers that cater to these demands are the ones that experience the most growth.

In fact, according to research from analyst firm Celent, when consumers were asked why they chose a particular provider when looking for financial services, 52% indicated that their selection was based on convenience or ease of service.

The Connected Insurer

Insurer connectivity is critical to offering brokers a single solution to manage customer data across all lines of business.

A single view of the customer and access to a wide range of insurer products for both personal and commercial lines enables brokers to develop stronger relationships with customers and prospects. A single network to connect to insurers is essential to gain easy market access and provide optimal service across the insurance lifecycle.

Automating daily operational processes, customer policy information and insurer connectivity through integrated etrading enables brokers to be more productive and focus on the core business of selling insurance and serving their customers.

In today’s connected world, it has become more critical than ever to adapt with the changing landscape of the industry.

Those who fall behind will become less competitive and less profitable.

Those who adapt and digitally transform their business will thrive in this new digital age.

Joe Sultana, Managing Director, Broker Solutions, Applied System