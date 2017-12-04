GRP buys bloodstock specialist

The deal to buy Anglo-Hibernian, GRP’s 12th, was for an undisclosed sum.

Specialist bloodstock and equine broker Anglo-Hibernian Bloodstock Insurance Services has been bought by Global Risk Partners (GRP) for an undisclosed sum.

The deal sees the consolidator acquire 100% of the business which is based in popular horse racing town Newmarket.

According to a statement from GRP Anglo-Equine writes £3m of GWP annually. CEO Jim Wordsworth said the business was founded in 1997, and has since become one of the established players in the bloodstock sector.

Division

Mike Bruce, GRP’s CEO Broking, advised that Anglo-Hibernian will complement the specialist bloodstock division in GRP-owned Lonmar Global Risks, a London Market broker.

He said: “We are delighted with this opportunity to build our specialist bloodstock portfolio, and warmly welcome Jim and his team of specialists to GRP.”

Wordsworth added: “This was an opportunity that fell into the ‘too good to miss’ category, especially as we have a relationship with Lonmar that goes back over 20 years.”

He continued: “The added muscle that Lonmar and GRP provide will enable us to get bigger, quicker in the UK and I am very excited by the opportunities for Anglo-Hibernian as part of the wider group.”

GRP announced it was looking to buy bolt on acquisitions following its purchase of broker Alan & Thomas in November this year.

The Alan & Thomas deal followed buys of Higos, Marshall Woodridge and Greens, marked the latest step in GRPs strategy to create regional hubs around the UK.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.