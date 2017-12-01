Broking success: Square Mile’s directors David Garrad and Dominic D’Inverno

The extra mile: In under 10 years, Square Mile’s directors have grown the business into an award-winning broker

▶ What is the history of Square Mile?

David Garrad: We were established in 2008 from a standing start. Dominic and I began the business with no clients and no premium. Another director, Jamie Coyne, joined us around two years later and helped us with growth.

In terms of background, mine is mixed, but I met Dominic at Commercial Union in 1990 and also met our other directors Jamie and Andy Costello.

Dominic D’Inverno: My background was all insurance companies like Aviva, NIG, Primary (which was an MGA) and I also managed a London office for NIG. I had never done broking before. We literally started with two phones and two desks in a bedroom.

DG: We moved into these offices [in Croydon] about four years ago.

DD: We have grown from nil to £15m GWP and it has been double digit growth all the way.

▶ Which lines of business do you focus on?

DG: We both have a commercial background and wanted to focus on things we know about. One of our first clients was a large manufacturing risk and we wanted to target the bigger clients. We look for big premiums with a large return on income. When Jamie joined we developed more in construction as this was his area of expertise.

DD: Our biggest asset is that we can bridge all of our elements of commercial. I’ve gravitated towards food and drink in the last couple of years but we are all quite dextrous and cover a myriad of different segments. We started off general but earned the right to become specialists in certain areas.

▶ You’re based in Croydon – what is the local market like and how do you fit in?

DG: It was more to do with the accessibility to London. Clients like to deal with a city broker and we do a lot of negotiation in the City and Lloyd’s market. It means we can work with head offices of insurers.

DD: We do both national and local business. We go up to Leeds, Wakefield and down to Devon. We have a lot in Kent and Essex. There is a clustering around London with about 85% of clients around it.

▶ Is being so close to London an opportunity or a threat?

DD: It helps attract the right staff, it is absolutely key. Our staff have a lot of London opportunities. They can go to seminars there and broke face-to-face. They don’t feel as if they are missing out.

DG: There is a negative side as we can lose staff to London but we make sure the team are happy and well remunerated in their individual roles.

▶ Which insurers do you work with and how do you choose them?

DG: Initially we needed to be careful and we took the agencies we knew would work with us. They knew we would support them if they supported us. From the early days it was Axa, NIG, Allianz, the major composites and that has grown as we’ve needed to specialise in certain areas. We also use Lloyd’s.

DD: But we have always been loyal to the insurers who helped us initially.

▶ What are your thoughts on unrated insurers?

DG: We don’t use them. In the past we used to get quotes if customers wanted us to but found it very difficult to recommend them in terms of getting claims paid. We can’t afford to recommend markets that may not pay claims.

▶ You won the customer service award at the UK Broker Awards, what are the key elements of good service?

DG: I think it is about immediate responses. We expect the team to respond straight away or let the customer know when they can come back to them if they are, for example, being held up by an insurer. We make sure if someone is busy then someone else can pick up an enquiry.

DD: We also talk a lot about engagement. We want to pick up the phone to customers and follow up formally with email. We ram home that our people should take every opportunity to engage with their clients. The problem is everyone today uses email to hide behind.

▶ You also won the Best Employer trophy – how do you make the office a good, productive place for your team?

DD: Three of our four directors are outward facing and have clients. The expectations we put on people are high and we do push them hard. But we also give lots of opportunities, so in terms of their learning curve they get massive exposure very quickly. We also take them with us to see our clients. We create an environment where they can learn at speeds they wouldn’t be able to elsewhere.

DG: We find some people we interview lack a lot of knowledge. But we look to employ good people and offer on the job training. It’s about who they are and their technical knowledge. We want people with a hunger to learn.

▶ How do you feel about regulation?

DG: Costs have an impact. It’s a big thing for brokers of our size. However we build it into our processes.

▶ How would you like to develop the business in future?

DD: The intention is to grow the business to 40 maybe 50 staff in under 10 years.

DG: We’ve also always talked about acquisitions and it is something we’ve been discussing at our planning away days. We’re now at a stage where we need to back up our organic growth and we have a couple of targets in mind. We have the funds and the capacity to look at a reasonably sized acquisition. The main focus would be a commercial broker – if they have a specialism then great but if not we still believe we could add value.

DD: We want something we could integrate into us fairly easily. We have the room to take on a team tomorrow and Andrew Costello is very strong on operations processes – they are robust – so I don’t think we’d have an issue integrating a broker of £5m GWP tomorrow. There is a lot more scope for where we can take this business.

▶ Where would you like to be in five years?

DG: I think double in size would be about right. We’ve done that over the last five years and if we could do it again it would be a great achievement.

DD: We still want to be a commercially orientated broker with a focus on customer engagement. That won’t change.