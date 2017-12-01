Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 1 December 2017

  Insurance Age staff
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

Need a hint? Try our clues:

The regulator paid other firms £647,651 in 2016/17 to conduct the survey.

Technology company revealed new deals with three brokers.

Neos said Arag helps join up the claims process for its connected home product.

Group CEO Bob Darling was pleased with the results as turnover, profits and GWP increased.

Provider said the new product will be available via brokers.

