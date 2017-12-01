Quizzical questions: 1 December 2017
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
The regulator paid other firms £647,651 in 2016/17 to conduct the survey.
Technology company revealed new deals with three brokers.
Neos said Arag helps join up the claims process for its connected home product.
Group CEO Bob Darling was pleased with the results as turnover, profits and GWP increased.
Provider said the new product will be available via brokers.
More on Broker
POLL: ESCAPE OF WATER CLAIMS COSTS
Most read
- Bluefin rebrand “inevitable”, say experts
- Marsh rebrands Bluefin as Jelf
- Biba sends warning on Ogden rate decision delays
- Phil Barton – the Jelf and Bluefin rebrand Q&A
- Coversure reveals 7.9% rise in turnover for year to March 2017
- Broker Apprentice 2017 Episode 5: The winner is revealed
- InsurTech Futures: Arag teams up with InsurTech start-up Neos