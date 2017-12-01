Broking break: Your Top Five

This week's most read stories include FCA spending, Coversure's results, the Marsh rebrand of Bluefin and an Open GI deal with Brightside.

5 - Coversure reveals 7.9% increase in turnover to March 2017

Coversure Insurance Services has posted a pre-tax profit of £1.32m for the year ended 31 March 2017.

This is compared to the £1.13m pre-tax profit it achieved in 2016 and Coversure group chief executive Bob Darling told Insurance Age he was “very happy” with the results, adding: “All of the key metrics are going in the right direction.”

The broker also reported a 7.9% rise in turnover to £5.42m (2016: £5.03m) and a 17.9% increase in operating profit to £1.50m in 2017 compared to £1.27m in 2016.

4 - FCA spent £1.4m in Financial Lives report

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) spent £1.4m on its Financial Lives survey and report between 2015 and 2017.

A Freedom of Information Request submitted by Insurance Age revealed that the regulator paid outside firms £131,772 in 2015/16 and £647,651 in 2016/17 to conduct the survey on its behalf.

In addition to this the watchdog also spent £13,247 producing a physical copy of the report – these costs included £6,328 for typesetting the document and £6,918 on printing expenses.

3 - Open GI ties up with Brightside on commercial lines

Open GI has confirmed three new partnerships with brokers from Insurance Age’s Top 50 UK personal lines supplement.

The technology experts highlighted that the deals mean it now provides solutions to 17 of the top 20 brokers as listed in the 2017 edition.

Brightside Group has signed up in a new deal to support its plans to strengthen its footprint in both commercial lines and niche markets.

2 - Bluefin rebrand “inevitable”, say experts

The news that Marsh has rebranded the combined Jelf and Bluefin business to Jelf did not come as a surprise to industry experts.

“Jelf was the first business that was bought and I had always assumed that if they weren’t going to go for a completely new brand then Jelf would win the day,” said former Bluefin executive chairman Stuart Reid.

Reid further described the rebrand as “inevitable” and noted that “keeping a name having sold your business is very rare”.

1 - Marsh rebrands Bluefin as Jelf

Marsh is to drop the Bluefin name and rebrand it as Jelf which it bought in 2015. The rebrand is set to begin in early 2018.

Marsh acquired Bluefin in a £295m deal with insurer Axa in 2016.

Since both deals went through Marsh has brought the two businesses together and reorganised the management structure.

